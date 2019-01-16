Families mourn Dusit attack victims

It is a somber mood at Chiromo Mortuary as families and friends of those who were brutally killed in Tuesday’s terrorist attack at the Dusit D2 complex continue to identify the bodies of their loved ones.

Families are trying to come to terms with the harsh reality of losing their loved ones.

Mohamud Yasmin, one of the survivors who narrowly escaped death says that he lost his junior brother and his in-law during the attack at the Dusit complex.

He says he jumped from first floor of Grosevenor building next to Dusit after he heard gunshots and heavy blasts at round 3 PM and was later rescued by the security personnel from his hideout.

Yassmin, his brother as well as his brother’s wife worked at the family business at the Grosevenor building.

His father Yasmin Jama condemned the incident as he called on Kenyans to remain calm.

He said the war against Alshabaab should be treated as a crime based on bad ideology and should not be associated with Islam

Relatives of Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Vihiga County Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala were also caught up in the attack but had been rescued.

It was also joy for former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale after his daughter who was one of the people’s trapped at DusitD2 building was evacuated.

14 people have died in the attack while 700 others were safely evacuated.

All the terrorists have been eliminated.

The crime scene, however, remains cordoned off as officers from the criminal investigation division continue with investigations.