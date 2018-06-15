Family accuse Coast General hospital of negligence

A family in Mombasa is seeking justice over the death of their kin in what they say was a case of medical negligence.

The family of Reuben Shisia is accusing the Coast General Provincial hospital and Premier Hospital of failing to offer first aid services to their ailing relative leading to his death.

The family says it feels betrayed by the trust they had placed on two health facilities operating in Mombasa.

According Shishia’s wife Esther Amunga, her late husband fell critically ill last Wednesday at around 11pm and was rushed to Premier hospital by his family and workmates.

He was placed on oxygen machine with the doctors saying that he needed emergency care. However, the hospital reportedly demanded a 150,000 shillings deposit before they could commence any treatment with the family only managing to raise 70,000 shillings.

Amunga says Premier Hospital denied them treatment because they did not have the required amount of money and they had to seek help at the Coast General Hospital where her husband died after doctors took long to attend to him.

The deceased brother Kevin Chimoi accused the two hospitals of negligence and called for a probe of the two health facilities.

Genesis for Human Rights Commission executive director Julius Ogogo calling for punitive action against those concerned.

Ogogo supported the deployment of Cuban doctors in the country’s hospitals saying the move will result on attitude change among Kenyan health professionals.

