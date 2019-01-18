Filmmakers to seek approval to use guns as props

Filmmakers wishing to incorporate guns and related props in their productions will now have to seek approval directly from the office of the Inspector General of police.

The Kenya Film Classification board has at the same time issued a 14 day ultimatum to filmmakers whose licenses have expired to have them renewed.

The recent terror attack at Dusit 2 hotel complex appears to have rattled authorities to establish more caps on gun ownership, a state of affairs that could have a direct impact on the film industry.

The move according to the board’s CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, seeks to restrict handling of guns to only those with valid licenses.

Mutua raising concerns over increased cases of unlicensed filmmakers operating in the country even as he directed that all expired licenses be renewed within 14 days.

The board says a comprehensive database will be compiled to ensure that bonafide filmmakers and photographers in Kenya are documented as part of efforts aimed at enhancing the country’s security.

Elsewhere, private security guards manning key installations will soon be given firearms upon the integration of their roles and that of the National Police Service.

Private Security Regulatory Authority Director General Fazul Mohamed said the decision has been approved by the National Security Advisory Committee and the National Security Council.

He spoke on Friday in Nairobi during a meeting with leaders from various private security firms in the country.

Fazul said mandatory vetting will be undertaken in the next six months before the guards are given firearms.

Currently, there are about 500,000 guards belonging to an estimated 1,000 private security firms.

Fazul said only guards manning installations like banks, malls and hospitals will be armed.

He said Tuesday’s terror attack at the DusitD2 hotel and business complex on 14 Riverside could have easily been prevented had the security guards at the gate been armed.