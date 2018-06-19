Fire breaks out at KMC main store

Property of unknown value was razed after a fire broke out at one of the main stores at the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), Athi River plant.

Officers from Athi River police station have launched investigations into the inferno that is suspected to have been caused by an electricity fault.

The fire brought operations to halt at the government meat processor for several hours.

It took fire fighters from both Mavoko substation and Kajiado County more than three hours to contain the inferno, saving two other major stores.

KMC Secretary Ann Kamau says the unfortunate fire destroyed expensive corn beef packaging materials and some attic machines.

The fire incident comes at a time when the plant is undergoing digitization to boost her production.

KMC is the biggest meat processor in the country.