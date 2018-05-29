First Lady commends Green Garden Robotic technology team

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has commended the Green Garden High School, a private school in Nairobi, for its outstanding performance in the World First Robotics tournament held in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

The World First Robotics tournament held annually is a global event held to celebrate science, technology, engineering and maths for students. This year, the event was held from April 18 to 21.

The Green Garden High School’s team, known as Green Panthers, scooped a trophy for emerging the most outstanding team in using old robot technology to make it to the championship.

The team of ten participants, which was among the six teams from Africa, was representing Kenya and the East Africa region as a whole, in the tournament that attracted 15,000 students from 43 countries.

Commending the team when they paid her a courtesy call in State House, Nairobi, the First Lady applauded the team saying their victory was not just for Kenya but also for the whole continent of Africa.

“You have made us so proud, not just for Kenya but for Africa,” the First Lady told the Green Girls High School students and teachers.

She said education is not just excelling in academics but also nurturing students’ talents in various areas including.

“Keep up the hard work. It’s not academics alone but also what the child can do using their god given talents,” said the First Lady.

The founders of the school, Mr Peter Keiyoro and Esther Wangui Njenga Keiyoro said the school’s aim is to nurture children to discover their God given talents which they can utilise to empower themselves and also contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

The team demonstrated to the First Lady their scientific innovative skills that enabled them scoop a trophy in the USA.

