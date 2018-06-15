First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Thursday wrapped up a successful official visit that saw her secure support for the Beyond Zero campaign in the US.

During the visit that kicked off on Sunday, the First Lady drummed up support for the second phase of the Beyond Zero Strategic Framework 2018-2022, which is aligned to the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC), a key pillar of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

The highlight of the First Lady’s engagements in the US – at the ministers Harvard University Leadership Forum, at the Lancet Global Health Commission on High Quality Health Systems and at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health – was the emphasis on access to quality healthcare as a crucial component of the UHC in the Sustainable Development Goals era.

The First Lady underscored the importance of ensuring good health as key to harnessing the demographic dividend and maximizing human capital investment, particularly for women and the youth.

She challenged policy makers to use all resources at their disposal to build sustainable solutions that will count for decades to come.

The First Lady had during her visit to Cambridge met Hon. Mark Dybul, MD, who was recently in Kenya to discuss support for the Universal Health Coverage, who pledged to use his wide experience as a global health expert to enable more Kenyans access quality healthcare through the Beyond Zero initiative.

“The work you are doing to take healthcare services to the communities at the grassroots level is quite incredible and we will support it in the best way we can,” Dr Dybul said.

Dr Dybul is the Faculty Co-Director of the Center for Global Health and Quality, and Professor in the Department of Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center.

The First Lady was seen off at the Boston Edward Logan International Airport by Kenya’s Ambassador to the US, Robinson Njeru Githae, and embassy staff.