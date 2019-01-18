Five Dusit attack suspects to remain in custody for 30 days

Five suspects linked to the DusitD2 complex terror attack will spend the next 30 days in police after detectives investigating the matter were granted more time to conclude their investigations.

Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku ordered the suspects Joel N’gan’ga, Oliver Muthee, Gladys Kaari, Guleid Abdihakim– Canadian and Osman Ibrahim to be placed in custody at any police station preferred by the prosecution.

21 people lost their lives in the attack with dozens others were injured even as security forces managed to evacuate 700 people.

The five however did not face charges after the prosecution through a miscellaneous application requested that the suspects be detained for 30 days to allow police conclude investigations.

Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku allowed the application and ordered that the suspects remain in custody for the period sought before charges against them are preferred.

The five suspects among them a Canadian national and four Kenyans were arrested in Ruaraka and Eastleigh area and are believed to have been in contact with the prime suspects.

In Mombasa detectives continue to pursue sympathizers of the terrorists with 13 people said to have been arrested on Friday in connection with the Tuesday’s terror attack.

A statement from the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji said the team of investigators has so far covered considerable ground in the investigations and upon preliminary review of the investigations file, he was satisfied there was probable cause to continue with investigations against all suspects.

The DPP further termed the investigations as ‘complex and transnational’ which requires more time and resources to unravel the syndicate.

The matter will be mentioned on Feb 18, 2019.