Five perish on Webuye – Kitale highway

Five more people perished in yet another grisly accident along the notorious Webuye – Kitale highway after a matatu collided with a tractor ferrying cane to West Kenya sugar factory.

The Friday night carnage which occurred at Maliki market a few metres from the killer Kamukuywa Bridge where six people were killed in a similar incident barely one week ago.

According to eyewitnesses, the Kitale bound matatu attempted to overtake another vehicle when it collided head on with the tractor that was coming from the opposite direction.

They said the tractor did not have proper head lights and the matatu driver may have confused it for a motorcycle before deciding to overtake.

Bungoma North OCPD, Stephen Muoni, confirmed that five people perished in the accident disputing earlier reports that had indicated seven people had been killed.

Muoni said the injured were rushed to various hospitals in Kitale, while bodies were later moved to the Kiminini Morgue.

Muoni called on drivers to be careful along the highway.

Angry residents who gathered at the scene of the accident set the tractor ablaze as the driver and turnboy fled. The residents threatened to torch other tractors which are reportedly from West Kenya Sugar Factory claiming they are the cause of the accidents along the highway.