Floods cut off Mai Mahiu – Narok Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has dispatched a team of engineers at a section of the Mai Mahiu – Suswa- Narok Road that developed a fault line stretching 200 metres and completely cutting the road off.

The engineers are on the ground to assess the situation and currently, temporary measures to restore traffic flow on the busy highway are ongoing.

Flood waters swept away a section of the road leaving motorists stranded. In a press release, the Authority explained that the affected section covers six kilometers from Narok at Suswa.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) would like to alert all motorists plying the Mai Mahiu – Suswa- Narok Road that a section of the road, 6 Kilometres from Mai Mahiu has developed a fault line stretching 200 metres and completely cutting the road off.”

The authority has advised all motorists plying the Bomet, Kisii and its environs to use the Nakuru-Kericho-Kaplong road while those plying Nairobi – Narok route have been directed to use Narok-Nakuru-Nairobi road.

“KeNHA will continuously update the public on the status of the restoration works,” the statement added.

The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains and flash floods across many parts of the country.

Elsewhere, more than twenty families in Meto village in Kajiado central sub county spent Tuesday night in the cold after their homes were swept away by flash floods.

The families who live at the foot of Namanga hills were caught unawares by flash floods that swept away their homes.

The flash floods also cut off the main access road to Meto village rendering the village inaccessible. The families are asking for humanitarian assistance after they lost property including ten goats in the floods.

The families have relocated at Maili Tisa town. The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced the continuation of heavy rains in different parts of the country warning those living in landslide and flood prone areas to seek safer ground.