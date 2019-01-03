Form one selection concluded, admissions only through NEMIS

The Ministry of Education has announced that the Form One selection process is closed and all placements, as well as admissions, will only be done through the web-based system known as NEMIS.

Through a circular sent to newsrooms, the ministry said no school should issue an admission letter outside the system save for Sub-county and private schools.

“Any school that may have offered admission to students outside the NEMIS should urgently recall those joining instructions. An Audit will be undertaken at the end of the admission process on the same,” ordered Education PS Belio Kipsang in the statement.

Parents seeking placements to prepay school fees have been warned that this is illegal and punishable by law.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The ministry also says that action will be taken against school boards that will be found to condone such practice.

Field officers are required to implement the 100% transition policy and ensure every child secures a place in a secondary school.

Slightly over 1 million children sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams in November last year.

Reports indicate that only 31,337 pupils will be admitted to national schools.

According to the local dailies, 128,838 students will join extra-county schools while another 722,318, will join sub-county institutions.