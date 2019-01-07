Form one students report amid protests over new system

Divided opinion continues to greet the new format of admitting form one students with the exercise kicking off Monday countrywide.

A total of 36,026 students applied for transfers ahead of reporting day with those opposed to the National Education Management Information (Nemis) system saying the new format has only acted to disorient parents and students.

According to a statement by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, the transfers were made by school heads through Nemis by Sunday.

The ministry indicates that it is working to streamline Form One admission through the online registration although principals will be allowed to make inputs through uploading list of requests of students who are seeking to be absorbed in their institutions.

Database

The purpose of online admission is to create a complete database for all students joining secondary schools, which will be used for allocation of grants from the government under the subsided learning programme, registration for medical insurance and recording of transition from primary to high school.

The transfers come a day after the ministry of education issued new guidelines after parents protested against an earlier directive barring principals from admitting students outside the NEMIS.

However, the new system continues to draw mixed reactions with many opposing it.

According to Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, some students from the region have been admitted to day schools some of which are as far as Northern Kenya.

The leaders now want principals to ensure all students are successfully admitted. Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi is on his part blaming the confusion in the NEMIS system on lack of proper consultation. Mudavadi is urging Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to halt the system to allow room for consultations.

Change of placement, according to the ministry is irreversible once approved and can only be done once.

This directive emphasizes the Ministry’s policy of online-based admission despite allowing school principals to admit students.

The students seeking transfers are required to wait for the ministry’s approval and download the letter from Nemis. Approval for national, extra-county and county schools will be granted by the ministry’s head office, regional coordinators and county directors of education respectively.

Meanwhile, Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa says action will be taken against parents who will have their children not admitted to form 1 by Friday.

Speaking after meeting over 500 students from Malindi constituency who scored 350 marks and above, the Mp said any parent who will fail to admit their children to school will be arrested.

Reporting dates for all Form Ones in all categories of schools is January 7, 2019 and not later than January 11, 2019.