Former Bomachoge MP, Zephaniah Nyangwara, is dead.

The late Nyang’wara served as the area MP from 1997 to 2002.

The former lawmaker was previously reported to have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

In 2015, two fundraisers were held in Nairobi and at his rural home in Bomachoge to help him raise money to undergo a kidney transplant. Nyang’wara had made a public appeal for funds to pay medical bills.

Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, said the late former legislator had been undergoing treatment in India since 2015.

In his condolence message to the family, relatives and friends, the governor said the nation has lost a team leader.

He described the late Nyang’wara as a close friend and a hard working person who throughout his tenure, united the Abagusii people.

Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi said the deceased will always be remembered for his contribution to the social and economic development of the people of Kisii.

Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era, on her part, wrote: The late Nyangwara was a selfless leader who was dedicated to serving his people.My sincere condolences to the family and people of Bomachoge. “