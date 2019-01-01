Former street boy among beneficiaries of Wings to Fly Education Program

A former street boy from Nanyuki who was raised at a children’s home is among the few lucky beneficiaries of this Year’s Wings to Fly Education Program sponsored by Equity Bank.

John Paul Gathogo will be joining hundreds of other fortunate beneficiaries from across the country at Kenyatta University for a three day induction program before they are flagged off to their respective secondary schools.

Gathogo was born to a mother who was mentally ill and was a street dweller in Nanyuki Town.

He was rescued by a well wisher who has seen him through his primary education despite difficulties where he would occasionally run away from school and go back to the streets.

He finally completed his primary education at the age of 20 this year and will be Joining Nanyuki High school after he scored 351 marks in last years’ KCPE examinations.

During a function that saw eight bright but needy children from Laikipia East, Central and North Laikipia, benefit from Wings to Fly Education Program, Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki called on all well wishers who have programs similar to the Wings to Fly to consider working together in helping the needy children in the society.

Elsewhere, in Trans Nzoia County, twelve students have also benefitted from this year’s Scholarship programme.