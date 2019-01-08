Former Youth Fund chairperson Bruce Odhiambo dies

Former Youth Enterprise and Development Fund board Chairperson Bruce Odhiambo is dead.

Odhiambo succumbed to heart-related complications on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital. He has had a long battle with heart-related complications and had constantly sought treatment abroad.

Odhiambo was kicked out of the fund in 2016 over corruption-related allegations.

Odhiambo served as the fourth chairperson of the Fund in 2014 and resigned from his position in 2016 to facilitate the investigations into the Youth Fund scandal.

He was accused of alleged theft of Ksh180 million that was transferred into the accounts of Quorandum Limited, ten days after he appointed Ms Catherine Namuye as the acting chief executive and a sole signatory fund’s account.

Ms. Namuye collapsed and died at her home in Kileleshwa two years ago.

Condolences

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, friends, and relatives of Bruce Odhiambo.

In his message, President Kenyatta noted that the late Odhiambo used his God-given talents, especially in music and entrepreneurship to develop businesses and institutions, some of which played a big role in mentoring the youth.

“Bruce Odhiambo was a go-getter. He was a talented musician who joined hands with others to entertain Kenyans with the legendary Mombasa based Safari Sounds Band and Spartans,” observed the President.

The President said despite his humble beginnings, Mr. Odhiambo never shied away from mentoring other Kenyans to utilize their talents to make ends meet.

The Head of State cited Bruce Odhiambo’s production studios known as Johari Cleff where the late mentored and sharpened the skills of young people who were interested in creative arts, saying many Kenyans who are currently in television production have passed through his hands.

“He believed in sharing his God-given talents. Bruce was a great philanthropist and many benefitted from his generosity,” said President Kenyatta.

The President prayed to God to give the family, friends, and relatives of the departed the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.