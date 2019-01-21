Four terror suspects surrender to police in Isiolo

Four of the eight suspects on the police terror list have surrendered to authorities a day after their names were published.

The latest development comes as Kenyan detectives intensified the search for planners of the 14 Riverside Drive complex attack across the country with the operation targeting active al shabaaab recruitment cells.

The publishing of the eight suspects said to have played varied roles in the 14 Diverside Drive complex terror attack appears to have rattled some of the suspects with four presenting themselves before authorities in Isiolo.

Their parents are reported to have taken their complaints to the deputy county commissioner’s office following the publishing of the list by the National Police Service.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Gaddafi alias Munene, Ali Abdi Kachora, Boru Abdi Bidu and Ramadhan Rasho are now in police custody as detectives follow possible collusion with those who executed the attack.

The decision by police to publish their names informed by intelligence reports that they could have played active roles in planning of the Dusit D2 complex attack in Nairobi that left 21 people dead and injured 28 others.

A search for the key masterminds of the Tuesday’s attack has been extended to counties outside the capital Nairobi amid revelations of active al shabaab recruitment cells in parts of the country.

The suspects were among five others listed as armed and dangerous.

Others included Violet Kemunto alias Khadija, Dido Mohamed Fugicha alias Dingdong, Hussein Adan Hussein alias Etto and Boru Abdi Bidu as well as one unnamed middle aged man.