Francis Macharia Karishu wanted for aiding terrorists

Police are hunting for Francis Macharia Karishu, who is involved in helping terrorist to fraudulently acquire Kenyan Identity Cards.

Karishu operates a business by the name Paste Printers in Nairobi, within RIDGES building along Luthuli Avenue, where he engages in the printing of fake identity cards, bank cheques, title deed forms, birth certificates and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education certificates among other documents.

Police have revealed that it was Karishu who processed the four (4) fake Kenyan Identity cards that the two terror suspects Abdimajit Hassan Adan and Mohamed Nane, who were planning to carry a VBIED attack in Nairobi, were using.

The two, Abdimajit Hassan Adan and Mohamed Nane were arrested in February this year in Meriti, Isiolo with a bomb laden car headed for Nairobi to carry out attacks. The fake Identity Cards were used by the two to access the Country from Somalia.

Initial investigations by the Police indicate that Karishu has been engaging in the illegal business for a long time.

Karishu’s accomplices in the fake document syndicate Lydiah Nyawira Mburu and John Maina Kiarii have since been arrested and charged with forgery of official documents contrary to section 351 of the Penal Code and facilitating activities of terrorist Groups contrary to section 9(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

Following the arrest of his accomplices, Karishu closed his business and went into hiding.

The police are calling on the public to report to the nearest police station any information that may lead to Karishu’s arrest.