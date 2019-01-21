Fraud case against Sirisia MP John Waluke to proceed

The High Court has declined to stop the prosecution of Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke over the 297 million shillings fraud case between the National Cereals and Produce Board and Chelsea Freight Company.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi ruled that the application by Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu seeking to stop their prosecution was ill timed.

In the application, John Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu wanted the court to stop their prosecution over fraud related charges pending the hearing and determination of their petition.

According to the accused, the National Cereals and Produce Board together with investigative organizations allegedly acted in contravention of the law by initiating criminal proceedings against them.

In August 2018, the duo denied several charges of corruption involving 297 million shillings between NCPB and Chelsea Freight Company.

Elsewhere, a manufacturer of plastic packaging bags whose operations was affected by the government ban on plastic bags has moved to court seeking recourse against its creditor.

The company is accusing the creditor of illegally and fraudulently overcharging interest against a loan it secured in June 2015.

In an application before the commercial court, Hi-Plast Limited claims that an audit revealed that its creditor I&M Bank which is pushing for its liquidation over the said debt has been overcharging interest rates accruing to 53 million shillings.

The company further wants the court to restrain the bank from continuing to charge any kind of interest on the charge account until the hearing and determination of the petition.