G7 Summit: Kenya’s connection, gains and prospects

In 1975, Heads of State and Government of the six leading industrial countries met for the first time to discuss global economy as the world reeled from the first oil shock and subsequent financial crisis.

This summit hosted by France, brought together, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States; commonly referred to as the Group of Six, or G6.

The leaders discussed the oil shock, the financial crisis and ways out of recession, and adopted a 15-point communiqué before agreeing to meet in future once a year, under a rotating Presidency.

In 1976 it changed from G6 to G7 following the entry of Canada with the 7 Countries representing more than 50 percent of the global net wealth.

In the 1980s the G7 extended its interests to embrace foreign and security policy issues mainly due to long-standing conflict between Iran and Iraq and the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

In 1998, Russia was formally admitted to the group, making it the G8, and in 2005, the UK government initiated a practice of inviting five leading emerging markets, including Brazil, India, Mexico, China and South Africa to the summits, which was known as the G8+5. This nonetheless was short lived.

In 2014 however, Russia was suspended from the G8 for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine after the annexation of Crimea. The G8 Summit meeting to be held in Sochi, Russia that year was also cancelled and instead held in Brussels.

The group reverted back to G7 and in 2017, Russia announced that it would permanently leave the G8 despite the G7 leaders saying they would be interested in Russia’s return to the bloc.

The bloc meets annually to discuss various issues that affect the global economy, including security, energy, health, environment, justice, terrorism, trade, labor, social development, and food supply.

Since 2009, the bloc has majorly focused on the global supply of food with the members having promised to contribute 22 billion dollars towards the agendas. By 2015, 93 percent of the funds had been disbursed.

So what is Kenya’s connection to the G7 Summit? President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the 43rd G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy last year, where he delivered a landmark speech on the challenges brought about by innovation as a factor of economic growth and development in Africa.

Other African countries that had been invited to the summit included Nigeria, Tunisia, Niger and Ethiopia. Only President Kenyatta was slotted to speak.

This was a key milestone for Kenya which pundits argue rubberstamped Kenya’s pivotal role in the African continent. In his address at the 43rd G7 Summit, President Kenyatta called for more support to Africa to end poverty, addressing challenges like climate change and immigration as well promoting democracy.

Part of his speech read in part, “Indeed, right across the continent, opportunities beckon. To seize them, we will have to work together. The rewards are beyond calculation. A freer, more prosperous Africa is a more secure Africa. A freer, more prosperous Africa is a vital partner in solving some of the world’s most pressing problems: poverty, immigration, climate change, terrorism. This, Ladies and Gentlemen, is the time to put Africa’s aspirations at the heart of your plans.”

President Kenyatta also highlighted various ICT innovations like Mpesa, which has brought financial access to millions of Kenyans and made Kenya the hub of East and Central Africa.

The President also called for collaboration in the fight against terror, which he said is a global threat that requires all countries to have a common response.

He called for the rule of law and democracy. He said, “Our people are free: free to choose their government; free to make their views heard; free to start and grow a business.

That is the answer to the call of radicalism and violence. Only democracies can correct the abuses of power that breed the grievances on which terror is fed. Only democracies under the rule of law can give each citizen an equal voice in the making of his country’s laws. And only democracy can produce the broad prosperity which forestalls division.” He noted that Kenya had made great progress in stopping terror attacks and unraveling terror cells as a result of collaboration with other countries in sharing intelligence.

It is in this summit that President Kenyatta had an opportunity to hold separate talks with leaders including Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni where they discussed cooperation in security and maritime matters as well as increasing Kenyan exports to Italy, with French President Emmanuel Macron where increasing investments in trade took centre stage, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on enhanced collaboration in health, investments and innovation.

Such meetings have helped Kenya in creating stronger bilateral ties with various countries especially now that the country is keen on investing more to grow the economy at a double digit figure, increase employment opportunities for the youth, improve healthcare, as well as enhance security both within and at the borders. The need for good international relations cannot be overemphasized.

At last year’s summit, the G7 Leaders emphasized common endeavors including ending the Syrian crisis, fulfilling the UN mission in Libya and reducing the presence of ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

North Korea was also urged to comply with UN resolutions. Supporting economic activity and ensuring price stability was demanded while inequalities in trade and gender were called to be challenged.

It was agreed to help countries in creating conditions that address the drivers of migration: ending hunger, increasing competitiveness and advancing global health security.

On Africa, the G7 Leaders agreed to continue collaborating with governments in ending poverty and providing reliable access to energy, as well as empowering millions of people through innovation, education, promoting gender equality, human capital development, better health services, and food security.

This year, President Kenyatta will be attending the 44th G7 Summit in Quebec, Canada, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Canadian Prime Minister announced five themes for Canada’s G7 presidency which began in January 2018. These include; Promoting Gender Equality and Women Empowerment, Working Together on Climate Change and Clean Energy, Investing in Growth That Works for Everyone, Preparing for Jobs of the Future and Building a More Peaceful and Secure World, all for improved economic growth.

Under the “Working Together on Climate Change, Oceans and Clean Energy” theme, Canada is hosting domestic and international discussions to advance priorities specifically focusing on oceans.

These discussions will bring together experts to discuss challenges and opportunities both domestically and internationally, to move toward zero plastic waste and mitigating marine plastic litter, including micro-plastics.

This will particularly be interesting for Kenya, as the country has been investing in the Blue Economy, and has been keen on utilizing the untapped potential by exploitation and sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth.

Kenya is already working on a regulatory framework, the Kenya Coast Guard Bill, to guide on the creation of a maritime enforcement force to protect territorial waters.

Being one of the main agenda’s of the 44th G7 Summit, this presents Kenya with a good opportunity to seek for partnerships with other countries in harnessing the full potential of her blue economy.

Kenya also banned the use of plastic bags in August 2017 and it would be interesting to see what other countries bring to the table towards ensuring a plastic free environment as well as the areas of collaboration especially in providing alternatives to plastics.

Kenya has also sought Canada’s support in hosting the Oceans Conference in November, to which Canada has accepted.

Kenya has also been sourcing for collaboration from key partners in the funding and delivery of the Big Four Agenda spearheaded by President Kenyatta, which puts emphasis on Affordable Housing, Food Security, Universal Healthcare and growing the Manufacturing sector. The summit presents a good platform for Kenya to pitch her agenda to these powerful economies and to seek for more partnerships in the action plan that targets full implementation in the next five years.

With job creation being one of the themes for this year’s G7 Summit, Kenya is likely to leverage on that to push for more support as the country targets to increase employment opportunities for the youth under the Big Four Action Plan.

Other key focus areas for Kenya will be partnerships in improving security, collaboration in trade as well as increased foreign direct investments for enhanced economic growth.

The G7 however no longer represents all of the world’s leading economies. Many other countries formed a bigger group, known as the G20, in 1999 that focuses on promotion of international financial stability. The G20 includes other countries like China, India, Brazil, South Korea, Australia, South Africa and Turkey.

