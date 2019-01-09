Garissa County to construct multi-million shilling abattoir

Garissa County plans to construct a multi-million shillings modern abattoir to serve the area as well as neighboring counties.

Garissa Governor Ali Korane says the facility was long overdue since livestock which is the economic main stay of the region had not been fully exploited.

“It is time we fully maximize the potential of our livestock sector where 90 percent of the area residents depend on it. We want to add value to the livestock products to ensure that farmers benefit from it,” said Korane.

The Garissa livestock market that serves Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, parts of Tana River and parts of Somalia sees over 500 herds of cattle sold weekly.

But the County loses revenue as livestock is then transported by trucks to Nairobi, Athi River and other neighboring abattoirs for slaughter.

Korane says it was time the region fully maximized the potential of the livestock sector in the region.

Even though concerns have emerged that the county does not have the capacity to run such a facility and will be forced to outsource the necessary expertise from companies to put up and run them the abattoir, area Governor is optimistic that this will not be a stumbling block in setting up the processor.

“We don’t want to cheat ourselves that we have the managerial capacity and institutional mindset to run a successful industry. We will advertise in the newspapers and invite entrepreneurs and people who have business experience to come and run the facilities professionally,” he added.

The planned abattoir will also have a skin factory that will source raw materials from the abattoir.