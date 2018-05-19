Garissa Governor signs four bills to address current drought menace

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has signed four bills among them two crucial bills that directly address the effects of the current drought and on how to cope with the changing climatic conditions in the county.

Garissa County Environmental Management and coordination bill, will regulate resources, settlement and environment in general.

The new law shall enable the County government take legal measures to protect the environment by ensuring that projects will not carried out before relevant agencies undertook environmental impact assessment.

The law comes amid growing concerns caused by recent floods that left thousands of people displaced along Tana River while others lost their livelihoods in the floods.

The Governor said it was improper for Kengen and other government agencies to release excess water from their dams without taking into consideration the destruction of livelihoods.He said the County government will take legal action against Kengen while seeking for compensation for local people whose property was destroyed by the floods.

Another bill, Climate Change Funds Bill, provides for the county government to set aside two per cent of the total budget to create special fund that will mitigate against effects of climate change.

This will enable the County government undertake programmes to assist local people adversely affected by climate change to meet their needs and adapt to changing climatic situation.

Other bills included County Attorney Bill 2018 creating the office of the County Attorney.

The new law now allows the Governor to appoint the County Attorney who shall take charge of all legal issues affecting the County.

Previously the government was forced to rely on private law firms to execute the mandate.

The county government has created a sh 100 million fund to assist youth, women and people with disabilities carry out businesses to boost their welfare through the County Revolving Fund Bill.