Gatundu residents demand compensation for dam construction

More than 600 families from Gatundu North affected by the construction Karumenu Dam have vowed to remain-put until they are fully compensated.

The families who are yet to be relocated to another piece claimed that their demands were not factored in the compensation plan.

Their threats may now delay the construction of a multi billion water project as they claim the Government has ignored their concerns.

According to Locals the government has not factored their concerns in the compensation scheme baring facts that they normal lives will be affected by the relocation

Gatundu North Deputy County commissioner Fredrick Martin Muli urged the residents to be patient and Wait for all deals to be completed and implemented.

Muli noted that Athi Water Company was studying the logistics necessary for acquiring all land required in the construction of the dam and appropriate steps would be taken where everybody will get a proper settlement.

According to the locals the agreement was to be paid in two phases before the project kicks off and youth be given first priority of jobs before the courtesy is extended to other counties.

The 24 billion Karemenu Dam which was to serve and provide drinking water to 850,000 households in Kiambu and Nairobi environs