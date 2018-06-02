‘Gaza gang’ to wiped out once and for all says DCC

Juja Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), Charles Muriithi has said the gaza gang which the members have been masquerading as commuters and unleashing terror along the Thika- Nairobi Superhighway must be wiped out once and for all.

So far over ninety members are currently being held in different G.K prions.

The DCC said the criminals have been terrorizing both PSV operators and commuters at stages along the Thika-Nairobi Superhighway by securing stages where they are menacingly demand Kshs. 400 from PSVs to allow them drop and pick commuters in these stages.

He said the thugs also attacked, mugged and robbed commuters and PSV crew.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The Administrator said majority of the gaza criminals resided in Witeithie Estate. He said at Witeithie Estate, they demand Kshs. 10,000 from every investor putting up a plot insisting they are the sole group “mandated” to dig the foundation of every building coming up.

The DCC claimed the gang was enjoying the support of a local politician.

Muriithi instructed his juniors and police led by OCPD Patrick Manyasi, DAPC Doreen Gitonga, DCIO Obed Kiio and OCS Zachary Ateya to decisively wipe out the gang.

The DCC also said the security agencies to crack down on all bar operators selling liqour before or after hours. The same will apply to all those operating illegal fuel filling points in Juja Sub-County. He said most of the joints ate time bomb as they are within residential areas.

He warned Chiefs who will not enforce these directives to the letter that they will be sacked forthwith. He said his administration will not entertain grabbing of public land. He urged residents to embrace and promote the Nyumba Kumi Initiative in a bid to promote security, peace, love and unity which will attract investors.

He said every administrator is supposed to hold at least 3 barazas in his/her jurisdiction in a month.

“Am going to strive to effect this guideline. This will include myself,” he said.