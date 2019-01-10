Girls with secondary education asked to pursue career aspirations

Girls who have successfully completed secondary education have been asked to take advantage of the unique education and training opportunities Secondary Education makes possible.

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Education, Prof Collette Suda said girls with secondary education should pursue their career aspirations without being confused by the temptations that attend teenage hood.

Prof. Suda, who is also the Principal Secretary for University Education and Research spoke moments after congratulating the best 2018 KCSE student from Pangani high School, Irene Otieno, in her office ON Wednesday.

Prof. Suda said girl education faced potentially disruptive forces such as marriage and pregnancy, saying female students should remain focused to make it in their post-secondary education life.

Present during the occasion included Member of Parliament Constituency Walter Owino Awendo, Secretary of Administration in the State Department of University Education and Research.