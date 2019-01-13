Gor beats Cameroun 2-1 in CAF qualifying match

Kenya Premier league champions Gor Mahia enhanced their chances of qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup after beating New Stars of Cameroun 2-1 in the first leg playoff match at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Juma Lawrence put Ko’galo ahead in the 40th minute before visitors equalized in the 72nd minute, thanks to the Juma Lawrence’s own goal.

Rwanda import Jacques Tuyisenge then netted the winning goal for Gor Mahia in the injury time.

The Kenyan team coached by Hassan Oktay now needs to avoid a loss in the return leg match set to be played in Limbe, Cameroun next Sunday in order to book a place in the group stage of the continental competition.

The aggregate winner of the tie qualifies for the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Gor Mahia was relegated to the Confederations Cup after being eliminated from the CAF top tie competition Champions league by Nigeria’s Lobi stars.