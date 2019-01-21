Gor Mahia are through to the CAF Confederations Cup group stages for the second successive season after a hard fought barren draw against New Star de Douala of Cameroon in the preliminary round return-leg match played at Limbe Stadium in Cameroon.

Kogalo advanced to the group stages 2-1 on aggregate following their 2-1 win at Kasarani stadium a week ago.

Lawrence Juma and Jacques Tuyisenge scored for Gor Mahia in the first leg.

Last season Gor Mahia failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the confederations Cup after finishing third in their group behind Algeria’s USM Alger and Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

Gor will know their opponents for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage Monday afternoon after a draw that is set to be conducted by administrative and controlling body for African association football.

They return to the competition where they almost made it to the quarterfinals last year under coach Dyllan Kerr.

Last season, Gor were humbled in the final group match to USM Alger and bowed out of the competition having initially had a great run.

The group stage matches will be played from 3rd next month to 17th March this year.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the group stage to decide the eight places in the knockout stage.

