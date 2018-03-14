Gor to face Esperance in CAF return leg on Sunday

Written By: Buckley Fetha
Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia is expected to leave the country on Thursday for Tunisia where they will face hosts Esperance in the CAF Champion League return leg this Sunday at the Olympique Rades stadium in Tunis.  

Kenya Premier league leaders will be seeking a win the match to reach the group phase of the continental event after a barren draw in the first leg match played at the Machakos Stadium last week.

The Tunisian football federation rescheduled the return leg to Sunday 4PM.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards will face 14th placed Wazito this afteroon in the Kenya premier league match at the Machakos Stadium.

Ingwe, currently lying fifth in the league table with 10 points, will be out to devour the new Kenya Premier League newcomers and move to the second spot in the league standings, behind reigning champions Gor Mahia.

AFC Leopards beat Sony Sugar 2-0 in their previous match while Wazito lost 4-1 to Kariobangi sharks last weekend.

