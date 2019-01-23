Gor Mahia, AFC bundled out of Sportpesa Super Cup

Defending champions Gor Mahia were bundled out of the Sportpesa Super Cup after losing 4-3 via post-match penalties to Mbao FC in a quarterfinal match at National Stadium, Dar E Salam,Tanzania.

The two teams had tied 1-1 during the regulation time.

KO’galo also preparing to take part in the CAF Confederations cup went ahead early in the second half through a penalty kick taken by Dennis Oliech after Erick Ssekisambu’s shot was handled in the box by Amos Charles.

Mbao FC who were making their debut in the event leveled the scoreline minutes later through Abubakar Ngalema’s goal.

This becomes the first goal Gor Mahia have conceded in the tournament since it started back in 2017.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards has also been eliminated from the annual tournament after losing 2-1 to Tanzania’s Simba Sc in the second match of the day.