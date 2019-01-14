Gor Mahia coach hopeful team will emerge victorious in return leg

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has urged the Kenyan Champions to make better use of the chances they create, if they are to post better results against New Star De Douala of Cameroon in the CAF confederation cup return match slated for this Sunday, in Cameroon.

K’Ogallo registered a narrow 2-1 victory against the Cameroonians in the 1st leg match played at the Kasarani stadium on Sunday.

Gor Mahia tactician Hassan Oktay is concerned that his strikers cannot finish off open chances.

The Turkish coach was not a happy man despite his team picking a slim 2-1 win over New Star of Cameroon in the first leg of CAF Confederation Cup play-offs played at the Kasarani.

Lawrence Juma and Jacques Tuyisenge netted the goals for K’Ogalo’ with Juma’s own goal giving the de Douala an away goal advantage.

The Coach believes that the lack of some players in the team, does not justify Sunday’s result.

Oktay hopes the team will emerge victorious in the return leg and qualify to the group stages Gor Mahia will now need a draw of any kind to advance to the group stages of the competition for the second season in a row.

Elsewhere, Harambee Stars Head Coach Sebastien Migne has asserted that it is possible for Harambee Stars to bag the 2019 Cup of Nations title, but only if they receive the get proper training.

Migne believes with thorough training, his team can go past the group stages at this year’s Afcon tournament that will be held in Egypt from June.

Migne, who took over the coaching role at Harambee Stars following the exit of Paul Put, has challenged Football Kenya Federation and the government to give much attention to the team as they prepare to make a comeback in the African competition.

Kenya, who are topping Group F of the Afcon qualifiers, reached the finals in December after Sierra Leone were disqualified, having been suspended by Fifa for government interference.