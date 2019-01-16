Gor Mahia face Mount Kenya United in mid-week league match

Kenya Premier League reigning champions Gor Mahia will face Mount Kenya United in the mid-week league match at the Moi International Sports center Kasarani.

KO’galo currently lie 6th on the standings with 10 points, 7 behind leaders Mathare United.

The team coached by Hassan Oktay is also preparing to face New Star of Cameroun this Sunday in the CAF Confederations Cup in Limbe.

The team won the first leg match played here in Nairobi last Sunday and now need to avoid a loss this weekend so as to qualify for the group stage of the competition.

KO’galo will however miss the services of Joash Onyango and Captain Harun Shakava who have banned by CAF.

The club also been fined one Million shillings by CAF, on what it termed as the duo’s unsporting behavior during the CAF Champions League match against Lobi Stars played at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Nigeria.