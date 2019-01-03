Gor Mahia, Harambee Stars nominated for the SOYA awards

Five teams have been nominated to vie for the Sports Personality of the year, SOYA awards; best men’s team category when the awards ceremony will be held on the 11th this month in Mombasa County.

The five teams include; Gor Mahia, Harambee Stars, Davis Cup tennis team, Kanbis Cricket, and Kenya Deaf handball side.

Kenya soccer champions Gor Mahia FC lead the nominations for the men’s team of the year for the 2018 Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

“Kogallo” defended the top flight league title to win their 17th titlr and the 2018 Super Cup that featured eight teams from Kenya and Tanzania.

Harambee Stars, on the other hand, highlighted their achievements of the year by breaking a 15-year jinx to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations; AFCON.

The last time Stars participated in the Africa finals was in 2004 in Tunisia but did not make it past the group stage.

Davis Cup tennis team had a successful year as well after surprising regional bigwigs to qualify for Europe/Africa Zone Group two in 2019.

The Kanbis Cricket team won the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super Division 50 over Championships unbeaten to make it their 16th victory in the domestic competition.

Making the final list is the Kenya Deaf Handball Team that participated in the second World Deaf Handball championship In Caxias Do sul Brazil in July where they finished 5th overall out of eight teams and came top in Africa.