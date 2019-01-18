Gor Mahia leaves for Cameroon for CAF play off return leg

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia left early Friday for Cameroun where they will face hosts New Star this Sunday in the CAF Champions league playoff replay at Omnisport Stadium in Limbe.

K’Ogalo won the first leg of the encounter 2-1 in Nairobi last Sunday and need a draw this Sunday so as to book a place in the group stage of the continental competition.

The team coached by Hassan Oktay will miss the services of captain Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango, who were handed a two-match ban by the Confederation of African Football over misconduct.

The team will also play without midfielder Kenneth Muguna who has not travelled with the team over disciplinary issues.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



18 man squad that travelled to Cameroon;

P Odhiambo B Oluoch C Momanyi J Oluoch S Batambuze P Otieno G Ochieng W Ochieng E Wendo F Kahata L Juma S Onyango B Omondi G Odhiambo C Okeyo F Mustafa J Tuyisenge E Ssekisambu

Tell Us What You Think