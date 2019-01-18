Gor Mahia leaves for Cameroon for CAF play off return leg

Written By: Kennedy Langat
Gor Mahia FC
Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia left early Friday for Cameroun where they will face hosts New Star this Sunday in the CAF Champions league playoff replay at Omnisport Stadium  in Limbe.

K’Ogalo won the first leg of the encounter 2-1 in Nairobi last Sunday   and need a draw this Sunday so as to book a place in the group stage of the continental competition.

The team coached by Hassan Oktay will miss the services of captain Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango, who were handed a two-match ban by the Confederation of African Football over misconduct.

The team will also play without midfielder Kenneth Muguna who has not travelled with the team over disciplinary issues.

18 man squad that travelled to Cameroon;

  1. P Odhiambo
  2. B Oluoch
  3. C Momanyi
  4. J Oluoch
  5. S Batambuze
  6. P Otieno
  7. G Ochieng
  8. W Ochieng
  9. E Wendo
  10. F Kahata
  11. L Juma
  12. S Onyango
  13. B Omondi
  14. G Odhiambo
  15. C Okeyo
  16. F Mustafa
  17. J Tuyisenge
  18. E Ssekisambu
Posted By:
Claire Wanja

