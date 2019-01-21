Gor Mahia pooled in Group D of the CAF Confederation cup

Kenyan soccer heavy weights Gor Mahia will play against Egyptian soccer giants Zamalek, Algerian side Hussein Dey club and Angola’s Petro Atletico in the CAF confederation cup group stages.

This is after a draw that was conducted by administrative and controlling body for African association football Monday afternoon.

In the other groups, Zesco United, home to Kenyan trio – Jesse Jackson Were, David Owino and Anthony Akumu will face off with fellow Zambians Nkana FC, home to Kenyan internationals Musa Mohamed and Duncan Otieno in Group C.

The group also has Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko and Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman.

Group B consists of Tunisian sides Etoile du Sahel and CS Sfaxien alongside Nigerian side Enugu Rangers and Burkina Faso’s Salitas FC.

The group stage matches will be played from 3rd next month to 17th March this year.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the group stage to decide the eight places in the knockout stage.