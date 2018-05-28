Gor Mahia three point gap intact

Gor Mahia’s three point gap at the top of the table remains intact going into the 18th round of this season’s Kenyan Premier League, after closest rivals Ulinzi Stars failed to collect a point over the weekend.

Gor Mahia are also the only side not to have tasted defeat so far this season.

Defending champions, ‘Kogallo’ have played 13 matches this season which are four less than many sides in the top flight, but they have not lost their grip on at the helm.

They have sat at the top of the table for a while now and with four matches at hand, still hold an advantage over their competitors as they prepare to reduce their games in hand when they face Sony Sugar FC this Wednesday at the Moi stadium in Kisumu City.

Closest rivals Ulinzi Stars slipped over the weekend when they lost to Sofapaka and missed a chance to move level on points with Gor Mahia even though, Ulinzi have played more matches.

That loss cost Ulinzi Stars their advantage over Sofapaka who have moved level on points with them in third position while Mathare United and Nzoia Sugar seal the best five sides.

AFC Leopards have 25 points in 6th position, just a point above Kariobangi Sharks, Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz who are 7th to 9th positions respectively.

Chemelil Sugar is in the tenth position. Nakumatt FC, Zoo Kericho and Sony Sugar are the three bottom sides who are in danger of the axe at the end of the season.