Gor Mahia top KPL standings followed by Sofapaka

Gor Mahia are back at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) standings, after a spirited comeback saw them beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in a match played at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Erick Kapaito put Sharks ahead in the 20th minute, but K’Ogallo drew level through Lawrence Juma. Francis Kahata’s spectacular volley minutes before half time proved the difference for K’Ogallo, guaranteeing the champions all three points.

The win propels Gor to the top of the log with 38 points, two more than Sofapaka who now drop to second with 36 points.

This was Sharks 2nd consecutive loss following the midweek 3-1 loss to Tusker FC.

Elsewhere, the Brewers fell to a 2-1 defeat to Chemelil Sugar at the Chemelil Sports Complex, a result that leaves them at position five on 29 points.

On the other hand, the win was a boost for Chemelil’s survival fight, as they moved up to 13th place with 21 points, five points clear of the drop zone.