Gor retain KPL title after beating Leopards 2-0

Gor Mahia Saturday clinched their 17th Kenya premier league title after edging out arch-rivals AFC Leopards 2-0 in a league match played at the Kasarani Stadium.

Boniface Omondi put KO’galo ahead in the 31st minute before Bernard Ondiek double the score line nine minutes later.

The Dylan Kerr charges have now maintained an unassailable 20 points gap at the top of the table with just 6 matches to play.

Gor Mahia now tops the league standings on 71 points after 28 matches while, Ingwe are third on 48 points after 28 matches.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



In other matches played Saturday second placed Bandari beat Nzoia Sugar 1-0 while Nakumatt defeated Posta Rangers 3-2.

Homeboyz trounced Wazito FC 3-2 as Ulinzi stars thrashed Chemelil sugar 2-0 at home. Sony Sugar were held to a barren draw by Tusker FC in Awendo while Kariobangi Sharks beat Sofapaka 1-0 at their Narok Stadium.

Elaewhere, Liberian President and former football star George Weah awarded ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with the country’s highest honor for services to African football that included launching Weah’s own acclaimed career.

Wenger found Weah playing for Cameroon’s Tonnerre Yaounde and brought him to French side Monaco in 1988, paving the way for a career playing striker at some of Europe’s top clubs, including AC Milan, Paris St Germain and Chelsea.

In 1995 Weah was named World Footballer of the Year and won the Ballon d’Or, still the only African to win either award.