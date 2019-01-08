Gor seeks third win as they play Rangers

Kenyan Premier League reigning champions Gor Mahia will be seeking a third win of the season when they take on Posta Rangers Wednesday in a round six premier league match that will be played at Kasarani stadium.

Kogalo has won only two matches in five games so far this season.

Having settled for a one all draw with Mathare United in their last premier league action, Gor Mahia who involved the highest paid striker Dennis Oliech as a substitute in the one all draw has registered two wins this season against Chemelil Sugar and Zoo Kericho.

Posta Rangers on the other side has won two matches and lost in three games in five matches it has played so far.

They lost 2-0 to AFC Leopards, 2-1 loss against Mathare United and a 1-0 loss against Western Stima.

The team under the tutelage of John Kamau who joined the team after the departure of Pamzo Omollo registered a win against Kakamega Homeboyz and Mt Kenya.

Rangers sit at the 14th position on the log with 6 points while Gor Mahia is at the 8th position with 7 points.