Kenya Premier League side and defending Champions Gor Mahia are set to unveil former Harambee stars captain Dennis Oliech on the 9th of this month in Kisumu.

Oliech has agreed a lucrative 350,000 shillings per month salary after signing a one year contract with the club making him the highest paid player in the Kenyan Premier League.

Oliech agreed terms with KO’galo after two days of trials this week.

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay said last week he needed to sign Oliech to beef up his striking options after the team lost 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani in a KPL match.

Dennis Oliech started his professional career in 2003 and later moved to French Ligue 1 team Nantes for a fee of Ksh 281.2 million.

Oliech later moved to Auxerre in the 2007/08 season on loan and later was signed on a permanent basis from Nantes where he stayed until 2011.

Oliech retired from National football in 2016 having scored 34 goals for Harambee Stars becoming the all time record goal scorer.