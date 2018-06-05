Gor grouped in Pool B of 2018 Cecafa Championships

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
98

2015 Cecafa Club championship finalists Gor Mahia have been grouped in Pool B of the 2018 championship slated for 28th June to July 13th this year in Tanzania.

Gor will open their campaign against Rayon Sports of Rwanda on 1st July then lock horns with other group B opponents; Burundi’s Lydia Ludic and Ports from Djibouti.

Group A has Tanzania’s Azam, who are the defending champions, Uganda’s Vipers, JKU from Zanzibar and Kator FC from South Sudan.

Yanga are in group C alongside arch-rivals Simba, Ethiopia’s St George and Dakadaha of Somalia.

Gor lost by 2 goals to 0 to Azam in the 2015 final with Michael Olunga finishing the tourney as a top scorer after netting 5 goals.

The team that will lift the trophy this year will pocket 3 million shillings.

