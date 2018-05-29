Government steps up war on counterfeits

The Government has formed a multi-agency team to clean the Kenyan market of illicit goods/counterfeits starting from next month.

The team to be headed by Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo will target counterfeits infiltrating the Kenyan market blamed for killing local industries.

This comes even as Kenya Revenue officials took the war to Limuru in Kiambu where they impounded illicit gas.

The team which comprises among others Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards ,Anti-Counterfeit Agency and the police will begin a mop up exercise to get rid of sub standard goods flooding the Kenyan market.

According to Musiambo 55 foreigners were nabbed in Nairobi and deported to their respective countries while hawking goods in the city yet they came on a tourist visa.

Musiambo also revealed that the Anti-counterfeit team has discovered nine unlicensed go downs along Mombasa following a major operation.

Thorough scrutiny of goods will now be carried out in all border points and random checkpoints erected in all major highways to ensure all illicit goods do not access the Kenyan market.

Already 400 metric tons of sugar valued at 28 million and 162 containers of illegal rice worth 100 million shillings have been destroyed.

This come even as officials drawn from the Kenya Revenue Authority officials raided an illicit gas refilling facility in Limuru, Kiambu county.

The officials vowed to continue with similar crackdowns until all manner of illicit trade are eliminated in the country.