Government targets to put up more investments in education

The government is building partnerships, networks and synergies with investors to put up more educational facilities to match the high enrollment rate at primary school level as well as transition into secondary schools.

Quality Assurance and Standards Director, Dr. Pius Mutisya says the Ministry of Education has formulated strategies to enhance international investment in the education sector.

Kenya has been gaining traction of international schools’ presence over the last decade with more and more global brands setting up base in the country.

Crawford International School which has a capacity of 1,700 learners is the latest after officially opening at the mixed use Tatu City in Kiambu County.

The Ministry of Education is in support of international investment in education in the country.

According to the Director in charge of Quality Assurance and Standards, Dr. Pius Mutisya, the government will do everything to support foreign investment in education in Kenya to boost capabilities among Kenyan learners.

Dr. Mutisya challenged schools to ensure parents and learners get value for money by offering an all round educational programme that also develops extra-curricular activities in learners.

He challenged international schools to introduce incentives that would attract more Kenyans to enroll their children in the institutions.