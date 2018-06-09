Government to establish welfare centers in military bases

The ministry of defense has launched a policy that seeks to ensure widows, widowers and orphans who lost their loved ones while serving the nation under the Kenya defense forces are taken care of.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Rachelle Omamo says the plan will see welfare centers established at all military bases across the country where families of departed soldiers would access necessary support.

Saturday families of fallen soldiers came together to interact and share their experiences without their loved ones in an inaugural event organised and financed by the Kenya defense forces that arose from challenges faced by families of deceased personnel to act as a point of contact for families of serving, retired and fallen military personnel.

In recognizing the role and place of Kenya Air Force personnel families, the Commander Kenya Air Force Major General Samuel Thuita declared the second Saturday of June as a KAF Family Open Day: A day for the widows, widowers & children of fallen KAF personnel.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Rachelle Omamo seizing the opportunity to mingle with widows and their families, even as she encouraged them to remain strong.

Stories of courage and dedication characterizing proceedings with Captain Shabala who lost her parents while in form 3 hailing the support extended by the Kenya defense forces.

She has since followed the footsteps of her father by becoming a pilot with the Kenya air force.

Omamo says the Defence department developed the new policy specifically to address the welfare of families of the fallen soldiers, with the first ever family day being piloted at the Moi air base and will be replicated across all KDF units, the Kenya army and the Kenya navy beginning next year.

Three welfare centers were launched today at the Moi Air base Eastleigh, Laikipia air base and the Wajir base.