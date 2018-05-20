Long queues and high cost of treatment not only adds agony but also put at risk thousands of lives of cancer patients in Kenya who struggle to get treatment both locally and internationally.

Speaking during the Nakuru Cancer Awareness Charity Walk, Nakuru County First Lady Elizabeth Kinyanjui said NHIF was key in ensuring cancer patients access healthcare services.

Kinyanjui challenged the government to ease the process of acquiring National Health Insurance Fund Cards for Cancer patients to enable them access health care services.

She also called on Kenyans more so women to be ambassadors of NHIF registration and reach out to many in society.

The Nakuru County First lady reiterated the County government’s commitment to ensure healthy society through quality health services to the people adding that an oncology clinic is operational at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital to cater for the cancer patients.

This she said will help save on the expenses of traveling to Nairobi or Eldoret to seek such services.

Elizabeth Wambui Ndung’u-the founder of Nakuru Hospice says cancer patients undergo one of the most traumatizing and painful moments in their lives with some dying prematurely due to lack of care.

She called on the government to think on how cancer patients can be registered to NHIF to enable them access the care.

“The drugs administered to cancer patients are expensive; not many patients can afford to pay Sh20, 000 for drugs that last only a month. Therefore I call on government to ensure all cancer patients have NHIF.This will help them a lot” she said.

Agnes Wamaitha- a victor of cervical cancer after she was diagnosed in 1997 says cancer patients go through a lot of pain but she says if the government can step in and ensure cancer patients have NHIF and palliative care then the pain will be no more.

Ms.Wamaitha who is now a cancer victor is also calling on Kenyans to go for regular checkups adding that cancer if diagnosed at early stages can be treated.

The script is not different from the story of Mary Wanjiru-another cancer victor who says her early diagnosis saved her life.

Wanjiru who is a hair dresser by profession adds that cancer as a disease can cause pain in a family but needs the support of the society and government.

“Cancer can cause a lot of pain in family but my appeal to the society is that they should accept us since cancer is curable” she said.