Governor Sonko urged to appoint a female Deputy Governor

Jubilee Party Nairobi leaders have called on Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to appoint a female Deputy Governor to replace Polycap Igathe who resigned in January.

Led by Nairobi County Jubilee Chairman Sunctus Ndegwa, the leaders urged Sonko to consider the recent advisory opinion by the Supreme Court recently.

The constitution is silent on how to replace a Deputy Governor when he resigns or dies.

According to the Supreme Court, “When the office of the Deputy Governor becomes vacant via death, resignation, impeachment or incapacitation, the Governor being in office legally should nominate with approval of the County Assembly, appoint a Deputy Governor.”

The leaders said, “We urge Governor Sonko to consider appointing a Deputy Governor based on this advisory opinion to help him run the affairs of the County efficiently.”

Ndegwa said as leaders they must support Gender equity and would therefore recommend that he considers appointing a woman of good standing within the party.

They however maintained that the said nominee shouldn’t be a political reject, but a person of integrity with a demonstrated performance record in the Country.

Jubilee party Nairobi County Secretary General Anthony Buluma said as leaders they have no preferred candidate but pointed out that there are many women leaders within the Jubilee party capable of complimenting Sonko as Governor.

Buluma said as a County they must be at the forefront in ensuring gender equality as provided for in the Constitution.

He said leaders who vied for political positions in the August 8th election and lost shouldn’t be considered at all saying they failed to earn the trust of their electorate and can’t therefore be trusted with Nairobi affairs.

Nairobi and Nyeri are the only Counties without Governors following the resignation of Igathe, while Nyeri Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga took over as Governor following the demise of Governor Wahome Gakuru.

The leaders have also lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga for their commitment to reconciliation, saying it is a clear indication that the process of healing and uniting Kenyans is shared by all leaders.

Ndegwa said the gesture will enhance political and social economic stability, and enable Kenyans coexist in harmony.