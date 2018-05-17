Gov’t to build Prisons Sports Academy to maximize on talents

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i says they will work closely with the Sports Ministry in their quest to build a Prisons Sports Academy to maximize on talents that are available in the Prisons Department in the Country.

The CS, revealed this when he met Prisons Sportsmen and Women at the Prisons Headquarters in Nairobi.

After sterling performances in different sporting activities this year, teams drawn from the Prisons Department got a rare opportunity to present their trophies to Matiangi who toured the Prisons Headquarters in Nairobi.

The highlight of his visit was the Prisons men’s Netball team who recently bagged their 11th East Africa Club Championship title in Dar Eslaam, Tanzania.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



CS Matinag’i put a smile on the faces of the participants saying the ministry will work hand in hand with the Sports Ministry; as they strive to develop sports in the Prisons department.

Meanwhile, the Prisons men’s netball team has now shifted focus to the World Cup qualifiers slated for 28th August – 9th September in South Africa.

The team failed to take part in the 2014 qualifiers due to lack of funds.

The Prisons men’s netball team is a force to reckon with as they are currently ranked first in Africa and second in the World.