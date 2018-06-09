The government has been challenged to heighten surveillance for both livestock and humans following the outbreak of Rift Valley Fever in Eldas and Wajir West sub-counties.

Four people have succumbed to the disease while four others are recuperating in Wajir County amid fears the outbreak is fast spreading.

The outbreak of the Rift Valley fever has left residents of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties that have been hit by the spread of the highly infectious viral disease of humans and animals.

Kenya livestock marketing council chair Dubat Amey is now calling on the government to deploy medical experts in the region to contain the spread of the disease affecting both people and livestock amongst the pastoral communities in the frontier counties.

Amey calling for aerial spraying of the insects to prevent the vectors from spreading the virus to other parts of the country.

Rift Valley fever is transmitted by mosquitoes and is characterized in humans by headache, fever, eye discomfort, and muscle aches, progressing in some cases to encephalitis, blindness, or internal bleeding.