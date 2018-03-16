Govt to continue implementing ongoing reforms in Education sector

The Government will continue implementing the ongoing reforms in the education sector to ensure that all learners have access to quality education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amb. Dr Amina Mohammed said that the ministry will also ensure that all schools are supplied with the required text books in six subject areas in line with the Government policy of 1:1 ration per student.

The called on all stakeholders to support the ongoing reforms in education especially the competency based curriculum review which emphasizes on talents and passions for learners.

“The policy changes in the Education sector are imperative therefore we intend to enhance them by rolling them out to other sub sectors” said the CS.

The Cabinet Secretary cautioned school heads against charging additional levies emphasizing that the Government has increased capitation for free day secondary from Kshs 12,870 to 22,224 to make education affordable and accessible to all. She said school heads who charge extra levies shall be held accountable.

Amb. Amina was speaking at St. Patrick’s School Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County during the Schools thanks giving and Price giving day where she pledged 15 million shillings towards supporting the schools infrastructural development and also opened a new dormitory block at the school with a capacity of 288 boarders.

The CS cautioned the students against engaging in alcohol and substance abuse but instead focus on their education so as to achieve better results in the National examinations if they were to become reputable leaders.

Earlier, the CS visited Singore Girls High school which was the best performing school in the County during last year’s KCSE and addressed the students. She later visited Mindililwo special school in the County.

The Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry Simon Kachapin who was also present said the Government will not tolerate institutions which do not utilize the resources well.

He said the education reforms which are already in place will continue to enable the learners specialize in certain talents. “We will not slow down on the already initiated reform processes but will put more pressure to ensure quality and accessible education” said the CAS.

Present at the function was the Principal Secretary Ministry of Co-operatives, Trade and Industry Dr. Chris Kiptoo who is also the B.O.M Chairman, Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Eng. Alex Tolgos, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen among other key Government Officials.

