Govt distributes 12M textbooks to public primary schools

The government has distributed a total of 12.5Million Early Grade Literacy and numeracy textbooks to public primary schools in the whole country, the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang has said.

Dr. Kipsang said 7.8 million textbooks are for grade literacy, popularly known as Tusome, while 4.35million textbooks are for Early Grade Mathematics will cater for grade two and three learners.

He said the textbooks are aligned to Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) that the government has rolled out in grades one to three from the 2019 calendar year.

Dr. Kipsang made the remarks moments after flagging off English and Kiswahili textbooks for distribution in Industrial Area in Nairobi today.

The Government implements the Early Grade Literacy Programme in conjunction with USAID while it implements Early Grade Numeracy in conjunction with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE)

The PS said textbooks on hygiene, environment, and religious and psychomotor activities will be distributed to all the public primary schools by February.

He said this will make a total of 23million textbooks into public primary schools which are aligned to the CBC.

Dr. Kipsang was accompanied by the Chief of Party for Tusome Programme, Mrs. Salome Ong’ele and the African Director of Education, Dr. Benjamin Piper.