The government is seeking better ways of distributing subsidized fertiliser to ensure it reaches the intended farmers.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri says the government is committed to ensuring that the fertiliser is properly distributed at affordable cost before the onset of the April long rains.

Speaking at Maina Estate in Laikipia West, Kiunjuri however could not give an assurance on when the fertiliser will be available but appealed to other players in the agriculture sector to avail the commodity at affordable costs without taking advantage of its scarcity.