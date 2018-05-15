Gov’t forms committee to revive Bureti pineapple factory

The Ministry of Industrialization has called for the formation of a committee that will fast track the revival of the stalled Roret Pineapple Factory in Kericho County.

The committee to be set up in two months, will comprise of stakeholders from the national and Kericho county government as well as representatives from the factory who will iron out issues bedeviling the plant.

There has been a brewing controversy surrounding the construction of the Roret Pineapple Factory in Kericho County with some leaders being accused of squandering money and putting up a substandard building that cannot support the processing machines donated by the government to Kericho farmers.

This has delayed the operationalization of the Pineapple Factory aimed at assisting fruit farmers from Bureti sub county add value to the produce.

Currently, fruit dealers from as far as Nairobi and other major towns usually buy pineapples for less than Ksh 50 a piece from the area.

The national government through the ministry of industrialization has intervened and called for the formation of a committee to help iron out issues ailing the stalled plant.

Once the juice processing project takes off, it is expected to create job opportunities and spur the economy at the dull Roret trading center.