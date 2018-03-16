Govt to intensify war against illicit drugs in Coast region

In June 2011, the Global Commission on Drug Policy (GCDP) released a report that declared the global war on drugs has failed, with devastating consequences for individuals and societies around the world.

To demonstrate that the usage of hard drugs was on the rise, the Commission reported that between 1998 and 2008, global use of opiates increased to 34.5 per cent, cocaine 27 per cent and cannabis 8.5.

In Kenya, despite the government’s relentless efforts to eliminate drug trafficking and substance abuse, the country has remained a major trafficking hub in this illicit but lucrative global trade.

Kenya and Tanzania have become key transit points for drugs destined for Europe and the United States of America.

In a report published last year, the US State Department says Kenya is a significant transit country for a variety of illicit drugs, including heroin and cocaine with an increase in domestic use population.

Though drug abuse is now found in several urban centres in the country, the problem is more rampant in the Coast region.

According to the National Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA), Mombasa alone has 38, 000 addicts.

Project Director of Citizen Against Child and Drug Abuse Faroq Saad decried that drug users in Mombasa County spent about Sh.2.2 million to consume heroin daily.

Saad said the addicts spent virtually all their income on drugs and other banned substances to satisfy their cravings.

Former Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa (now Principal Secretary for Devolution) revealed that there was a cartel at the Port of Mombasa working closely with barons to bring hard drugs into the country.

“We have devised a strategy to completely weed out drug lords at the Coast and Kenya at large,” he said at the time.

Among the measures he mentioned were; to cut off demand by taking addicts to rehabilitation centres as this would cripple supply and also to confiscate assets belonging to barons.

His successor, Bernard Leparmarai, has pledged to make war on drugs and other criminal activities his top priority and put on notice those behind the illicit business.

He said the days of those who were in the business of trafficking hard drugs were numbered and asked the security apparatus to scale up the fight against the social vice.

In his first security meeting in Mombasa, Leparmarai challenged police and other security agencies to come up with new strategies and intensify the fight against drug trafficking and abuse in their areas of jurisdiction.

Lamenting that narcotic trafficking and use of illicit drugs is on the rise, Leparmarai challenged security apparatus to take hardline action to eliminate the vice.

“We must take a tough stance against narcotic drug trafficking, illegal brews, shisha smoking dens and illegal gambling,” said the Regional Administrator.

The Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) has offered to support the government in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, saying the war on the vice could only be won through collaborative efforts.

The CIPK National Organizing Secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa said the police, the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Judiciary must work ‘hand in gloves’ to deal firmly with drug traffickers and barons.

“It is saddening to see a few heartless individuals making millions of shillings while our youth are turned into zombies,” regretted Sheikh Khalifa, during an interview with Kenya News Agency in Mombasa, Friday.

He said besides being destroyed by the hard drugs, many who used drugs that involved injecting into the blood stream have HIV or Hepatitis ‘C’ through contaminated needles.

The Muslim cleric asked the government to form a well-trained police unit to combat drug menace at the Coast, and dedicate more resources for rehabilitation and counseling of addicts willing to give up the habit.

He claimed that some police officers were on the payroll of drug barons which he said has complicated the fight against drug abuse at the Coast.

A study on drug abuse along coastal region by Korin Weldon of Rural Economic Resource Centre in 2013, showed Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu counties as most affected, where youth have turned to drugs to reduce their frustrations.